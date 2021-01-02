$5,000: Keeler in Ridgefield receives project sponsorship
Staff
Antony Tokarr, Ridgefield M&T Bank branch manager, presented the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center executive director Hildegard Grob with a $5,000 sponsorship of the Museum and History Center’s history programs for a Title 1 School Students project Dec. 3.
The grant will fund the development and execution of digital learning programs and virtual field trips so that every classroom can engage with the Tavern Museum and History Center’s story remotely.