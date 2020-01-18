4th annual Vermont women's march Saturday in Castleton

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — The fourth annual Vermont women's march is taking place this weekend.

The event was planned for Saturday at Castleton University and coincides with other demonstrations around the country.

“We’re organized and fired up to make a commitment to long-term change here in Vermont and beyond,” organizers said on the event's website.

The first Women's March on Washington was held after the inauguration of President Donald Trump in 2017. That year in Vermont, thousands of demonstrators overwhelmed the small city of Montpelier. causing traffic backups on the interstate that prompted police to close exits in and out of the city.

Saturday's event takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. outside the university's Casella Theater.