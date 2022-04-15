47 arrested in California crackdown on violent street gangs

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities Friday announced the arrest of 47 suspected gang members accused of drive-by shootings, murder, assaults and funding their illicit activities in the Central Valley through prostitution rings and the sale of guns and narcotics.
A five-month investigation into violent criminal street gangs in Fresno County culminated Thursday with a "massive takedown” by 200 law enforcement personnel, helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and 25 SWAT teams, said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.