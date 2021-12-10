400 gallons of oil spilled into Menomonee River in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Crews with Wisconsin manufacturing company Komatsu are working to clean up an oil spill on the Menomonee River in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said in a statement that Komatsu, a company based in Japan, spilled 400 gallons of oil into a storm sewer drain at its facility in Milwaukee last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. A sheen of oil has been spotted at several places on both the Menomonee and Milwaukee rivers, according to the Milwaukee Riverkeeper, an organization that advocates for water protection.