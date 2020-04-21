4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A four-year-old girl who apparently was shot and wounded inside her family's home in Philadelphia has died from her injuries, authorities said.

The shooting occurred late Monday night, but it wasn't clear who was holding the gun when the girl was shot at least once in the stomach. She was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle but was pronounced dead there early Tuesday.

The girl's name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, but it wasn't clear how many people were in the home when it occurred or what led up to the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.