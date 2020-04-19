4 suspects face burglary charges; officer injured in fall

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, Pa. (AP) — Four suspects in their teens are facing burglary charges and a police officer who pursued them into a New Jersey home was injured in a 10-foot fall, police said.

The South Brunswick Township police department said a resident reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday that the suspects were seen entering a home through a first-floor window. Officers began to search the home and took three suspects into custody quickly.

But police said an officer was searching the second-floor interior when he fell through the floor and landed on the first floor 10 feet below, injuring his abdomen. He was treated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and discharged and is reported to be recovering at home.

Police say a fourth suspect was later located. The four — a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old — are charged with burglary and violating the governor's executive order to stay at home.

Chief Raymond Hayducka expressed anger at their actions in a post on the department's Facebook page, saying “We are working too hard to stop this virus to have people recklessly create more problems."