4 people die, 1 person injured in fiery Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four people died and another person was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines early Sunday.

Des Moines Police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park. The vehicle caught fire after the crash with five people inside.

An officer responding to the crash was able to pull one person from the wreck. Police did not immediately release any details about that person's condition or the identities of the four people who died in the crash.