ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — A passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey early Friday, killing four people and injuring eight others.

The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs occurred around 1:25 a.m., authorities said. The van ended up in the center median of the southbound lanes of the highway, leaving the driver and all the passengers trapped inside the vehicle.