4 injured after car plunges off San Francisco cliff

This photo provided by the San Francisco Fire Department shows a dark colored, four-door sedan that went over a cliff near Sutro Baths in San Francisco, Friday, May 6, 2022. Four people were injured when their car plummeted about 120 feet (40 yards) off the cliff in the pre-dawn darkness Friday, authorities said. (San Francisco Fire Department via AP)
This photo provided by the San Francisco Fire Department shows a dark colored, four-door sedan that went over a cliff near Sutro Baths in San Francisco, Friday, May 6, 2022. Four people were injured when their car plummeted about 120 feet (40 yards) off the cliff in the pre-dawn darkness Friday, authorities said. (San Francisco Fire Department via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four people were injured when their car plummeted about 120 feet (about 40 meters) off a San Francisco cliff in the pre-dawn darkness Friday, authorities said.

Two of the people were critically injured and two were stable, the San Francisco Fire Department said in a statement. Fire officials rescued the four and transported them to a hospital after responding to a report at 3 a.m. that a vehicle had driven over a cliff near the famed Sutro Baths.

It was unclear what caused the accident, the San Francisco Police Department said. It identified the four people as a 23-year-old man and three females ages 17, 19 and 22.

Pictures taken by rescuers showed a dark sedan with its front end crashed into the sandy hillside near the bottom of the cliff on the western edge of San Francisco. Police said in a statement the car came to a rest about 120 feet from the roadway above.

