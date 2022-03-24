4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 6:22 a.m.
1 of6 Cars and tents block a road in Montreux, Switzerland, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition. A spokesman for the regional Vaud police told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP) Cyril Zingaro/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A fire truck and tents are pictured on a road in Montreux, Switzerland, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition. A spokesman for the regional Vaud police told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP) Cyril Zingaro/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Cars and tents block a road in Montreux, Switzerland, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition. A spokesman for the regional Vaud police told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP) Cyril Zingaro/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A road is blocked by the police in Montreux, Switzerland, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition. A spokesman for the regional Vaud police told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building. (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP) Cyril Zingaro/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
GENEVA (AP) — Four people were found dead at the foot of a seven-story residential building in the lakeside Swiss city of Montreux, police said Thursday, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition.
Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, said that the five had jumped from a building.