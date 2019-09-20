4-H Foundation plans to sell central Iowa camp

MADRID, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa camp that hosted thousands of 4-H participants over the decades is up for sale.

The Des Moines Register reports the Iowa 4-H Foundation announced this week it's selling the Clover Woods Camp & Retreat Center in Madrid.

The foundation itself was formed in 1949 to build the camp, which is located on 1,000 acres along the Des Moines River. The camp is split into separate "villages" and includes a ropes course, climbing tower, swimming pool and 20 miles of trails.

Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director Emily Saveraid says the needs of 4-H participants and their families have changed and they now prefer camping options closer to home. She says the foundation will focus more on camping and other outdoor activities at the county and regional levels.

