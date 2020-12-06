33 years of tracking missing persons in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bobbi Conklin never wore a uniform or had a badge during her time with the West Palm Beach Police Department.

But for three decades, she was considered vital in helping the city’s detectives track missing persons, runaways and other cases.

Conklin, 77, recently retired after 32 years of volunteering in the police department’s Missing Persons Unit. She was honored for her service this month with a vehicle parade in front of her West Palm Beach home. Mayor Keith James issued a special proclamation and presented Conklin with a key to the city.

“It was very rewarding,” Conklin said of her time as a volunteer. “The one thing that meant more to me than anything was the respect and the confidence and trust of my supervisors.”

Conklin said she began volunteering in 1988 as a way spend more time with her husband, John Conklin, a retired lieutenant who at the time oversaw the police department’s homicide division.

She estimates having between 300 and 800 cases involving missing persons and runaways a year, documenting each case in a handwritten log book that former West Palm Beach police Capt. Laurie Van Deusen described as the unit’s “bible.”

“She very diligently was able to keep that up as a record,” said Van Deusen, who now works for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. “At any given time, you could go to that ‘bible,’ per se, and see the status of any given case because she kept her records meticulously.”

Van Deusen, who recruited Conklin to join the unit, said Conklin began helping with missing persons cases at a time when such cases did not receive the attention they do today.

“In those days, missing-persons and child-abuse and sexual-battery cases were the types of cases that weren’t cool for the guys to work,” she said. “There wasn’t as much focus on missing persons and runaways as there is today.”

Conklin was certified to conduct criminal-history checks and took on the role of an investigative assistant, Van Deusen said.

Conklin said one of the more memorable cases in which she was involved was the July 1995 abduction and murder of Denise O’Neill, a 28-year-old waitress whose body was found in a Broward County canal, days after she disappeared from her residence in the Clear Lake Colony Apartments on Executive Center Drive.

She recalled reviewing footage of a local television news interview with O’Neill’s neighbors when the actions of one man caught her attention.

The man, who lived across the hall from O’Neill, told media and police that he was as shocked as anyone by her disappearance. But he seemed too eager for information, Conklin recalled thinking to herself.

She urged investigators to take a closer look at the neighbor.

“I said, ‘Well, there’s your killer right there,’ ” Conklin said. “(It was) just his actions and the things that he said. He wanted to talk too much and he also wanted to know what was going on, what the police know and stuff like that.

“The hair stood up on the back of my neck. You just get a gut feeling.”

When investigators later searched Luis Caballero’s apartment, they found blood stains on a carpet and a pillow case matching a pink bed sheet in which O’Neill’s body was wrapped. Caballero was convicted of O’Neill’s murder in 2000 and sentenced to the death penalty. He died in 2013, at the age of 39, while awaiting execution.

Caballero’s roommate, Isac Brown, was sentenced to life in prison after he confessed to participating in O’Neill’s abduction. A third man, Robert Messer, was convicted of helping to dispose of the body. He served five years in prison.

Conklin described it as one of the more challenging cases to work.

“It was very emotional all the way around for people who worked the case and for the family,” she said.

But there were also cases that resulted in happy outcomes, such as that of a 12-year-old boy who ended up in a shelter for runaways after being abandoned by his family. The child was taken in by a family in Boca Raton, became a standout football player at Boca Raton High School in the mid-1990s and earned an athletic scholarship to Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

Conklin said she still maintains contact with Ronald Jean, who was the young boy she helped all those years ago.

For 20 years, Conklin worked a full-time schedule, donating 40 hours a week to the department. She later reduced her hours to 24 a week, but was always on call for anyone who needed her assistance.

Van Deusen described Conklin as tenacious, often helping detectives identify a new lead or communicate with the families of missing persons and runaways.

“I applaud her for everything she’s done for the agency, for the city and for the community,” she said.