3 new Vermont virus cases linked to Winooski outbreak

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health on Thursday reported six new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, including three that are linked to an outbreak in Winooski.

The new cases raise to 86 the number of cases linked to the Winooski outbreak. They brought the statewide total of positive cases of the novel coronavirus to 1,135.

Also Thursday, the state reported the first death from COVID-19 since the end of May, bringing the statewide total to 56.

The new cases come as the state is continuing to gradually reopen.

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced that outdoor visits would be allowed at the state's long-term care facilities. The state also announced that limited visitation would be allowed for hospital patients.

More details of the state's reopening are expected to be released on Friday.

