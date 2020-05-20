3 men charged with federal hunting violations at Fort Riley

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three men have been charged with violating federal laws by hunting deer in areas of Fort Riley where explosives are discharged during training exercises.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release Wednesday the men trespassed at the fort numerous times since 2015. They allegedly would enter the base before daylight and leave after dark.

The charges are misdemeanors but each violation of the Lacey Act carries maximum penalties of a $10,000 fine and a year in jail, plus civil forfeiture and the loss of federal hunting privileges.

Gregory J. Frikken, 55, of Wamego, was charged with one count of criminal trespass, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, four counts of Lacey Act violations, one count of conspiracy to commit Lacey Act violations.

James C. Nunley, 32, of Wamego, was charged with five counts of Lacey Act violations, one count of criminal trespass and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal trespass.

Michael J. Smith, 55, of Watertown, N.Y., was charged with one count of criminal trespass, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, three counts of Lacey Act violations, one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.