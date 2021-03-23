3 homeowners win $1.1M from Reno for 2017 flood damage March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 2:49 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2017, file photo, long time Lemmon Valley, Nev., resident Linda Walls looks out past the sandbags protecting her home towards a swollen Swan Lake. A Washoe County judge has ordered Reno to pay $1.1 million to owners of three homes that flooded north of Reno four years ago as dozens of others continue related legal battles in federal court over handling of excess storm water. More than 60 homes were damaged when the Swan Lake Basin flooded in Lemmon Valley during a stretch of unusually heavy rainfall in February 2017 about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Jason Bean/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, Washoe County sets up some HESCO barriers on the edge of Swan Lake floodwaters in Lemmon Valley, north of Reno, Nev. A Washoe County judge has ordered Reno to pay $1.1 million to owners of three homes that flooded north of Reno four years ago as dozens of others continue related legal battles in federal court over handling of excess storm water. More than 60 homes were damaged when the Swan Lake Basin flooded in Lemmon Valley during a stretch of unusually heavy rainfall in February 2017 about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File) Jason Bean/AP Show More Show Less
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Washoe County judge has ordered Reno to pay $1.1 million to owners of three homes that flooded north of the city four years ago as dozens of others continue to press related battles in federal court over handling of excess stormwater.
More than 60 homes were damaged when the Swan Lake Basin flooded in Lemmon Valley during a stretch of unusually heavy rainfall in February 2017. The flooding occurred about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown.