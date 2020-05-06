https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/3-found-shot-dead-in-high-school-parking-lot-15252037.php
3 found shot dead in high school parking lot
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Police in central California on Wednesday were investigating the fatal shootings of three teenagers found in the parking lot of a high school.
The Visalia Police Department identified them as Jose Carlos Hernandez Pena, 19; Isaiah Rule, 18; and Blake Madeiros, 19.
Officers responding to reports of shots-fired found the victims Tuesday night at Golden West High School.
None were current students of the Visalia Unified School District, police said.
The department has not released a motive or any suspect information. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
