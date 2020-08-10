3 critically wounded in shooting; Authorities seeking motive

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (AP) — A shooting in a western Pennsylvania community has left three people critically wounded, authorities said.

The shooting in Beaver Falls was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Responding police officers soon found the three victims, and two of them were flown to a hospital. The other was taken there by ambulance.

The names of the victims and details on their injuries were not disclosed. All three remained in critical condition early Monday.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities have not said what type of weapon was used or where the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made.