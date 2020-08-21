Individual linked to wedding reception outbreak has died

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — One of the people who tested positive for the coronavirus after a wedding reception in Millinocket has died, a hospital said.

There are more than 30 cases associated with the Aug. 7 event but only one of them was hospitalized. That individual died Friday afternoon, said Robert Peterson, CEO of Millinocket Regional Hospital.

Because of the outbreak, the hospital is closed to visitors. Town Hall and schools also were closed.

The reception at the Big Moose Inn exceeded the state’s indoor gathering limit, among other violations of state rules. The outbreak affected individuals from 4 to 78 years old, officials said.

Friday was the 14th day since about 65 people — more than the limit of 50 — attended the reception. A representative for the Big Moose Inn has declined to comment.

In other coronavirus-related news:

___

THE NUMBERS

Another Mainer died and 34 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The updated figures bring the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,285 and the number of deaths to 129, according to the Maine CDC. The daily update did not include a death reported Friday afternoon in Millinocket.

___

UMAINE TESTS

Three University of Maine students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy sent an email to the school community on Friday, saying two of the students live off campus in Orono and a third lives in a fraternity house.

The three students are in isolation and their close contacts are quarantining, the Portland Press Herald reported. One of the students was tested as part of an asymptomatic testing program on campus.

“We will be following our comprehensive, science-based plans to maintain vigilance and support all known affected individuals, and to trace and isolate to minimize the spread of the virus and keep our community safe," Ferrini-Mundy wrote.