3 Rhode Island restaurant servers receive $2,100 tip

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Three servers at a Rhode Island restaurant received a tip for over $2,000 from two generous patrons last week.

The two customers insisted that the servers at Bluewater Bar and Grill wait until they left to close the tab and left a tip for $2,100 to be split between the three on Nov. 20, WJAR-TV reported.

The server, Melissa Jordan, said that the couple, who asked to remain anonymous, brought the servers to tears with this generous gift.

“We all have children. I have two small children, Shannon has a small child also, and Karen has three children. We are of course thinking about Christmas, but not taking anything for granted and taking care of our families with it, which was his intention," Jordan said.

On the back of the receipt, the couple wrote, “Hope this will help you all. You all have a nicer Xmas.”