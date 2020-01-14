$3.3 million home sold in Ridgefield last week

Six houses and one condominium worth a total of $5,797,301 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Ridgefield property transfers include:

80 Harvey Road: Michael Duque to All Season CT Properties LLC of Brookfield, Jan. 6, $222,301.

41 Black Pine Ridge (Lot 1): Estate of Carmine Primiano to Kenosia Development LLC of Danbury, Jan. 7, $215,000.

57 Barry Avenue: Kathryn Ritter of Peaceable Street to 57 Barry Avenue LLC of Peaceable Street, Jan, 8, $860,000.

5 Orange Lane (Fox Hill): Michael Rosa of Stamford to Andrew and Jolanta Larson of Bedford Hills, N.Y., Jan. 9, $177,500.

463 North Street: M&T Bank of Buffalo, N.Y., to Eileen Pignone of Pound Ridge, N.Y., Jan. 9, $377,500.

585 Barrack Hill Road: Nicholas and Louzette to Raymond and Anne Marie Lewis of Cooperburg, Penn., Jan. 9, $620,000.

133 Spring Valley Road: John Edelman to Vgerhome LLC of New York, N.Y., Jan. 10, $3,325,000.