3.0 quake rattles SoCal coastl; no injuries, damage reported

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A small earthquake rattled the Southern California coastline Friday but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 4:20 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered about 12 miles (21 kilometers) south of the Los Angeles neighborhood of San Pedro. It struck at a depth of nearly four miles (six kilometers).

