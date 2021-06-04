2nd woman says NYC mayoral candidate sexually harassed her June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 7:36 p.m.
FILE - In this Monday June 11, 2018, file photo, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Democratic mayoral candidate, attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 3 World Trade Center in New York. A second woman is accusing Stringer of sexual harassment and making unwanted advances from nearly three decades ago.
FILE - In this Monday May 17, 2021, file photo, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks at a campaign press conference in New York. A second woman is accusing Stringer of sexual harassment and making unwanted advances from nearly three decades ago.
FILE — In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer prepares to speak at the National Action Network House of Justice in New York. Stringer, a 61-year-old who has held elective office since 1993, appeared to be gaining ground in the mayor's race when lobbyist Jean Kim accused him of unwanted groping when she was working on his unsuccessful campaign for public advocate in 2001.
NEW YORK (AP) — A second woman has come forward with sexual misconduct accusations against mayoral candidate and City Comptroller Scott Stringer, saying he groped her and made unwanted advances when she worked as a waitress in 1992 at a bar he ran.
Teresa Logan said she was 18 when Stringer groped her at the Uptown Local bar, and kissed and groped her outside of work, The New York Times reported Friday.