A second person has died as a result of a traffic accident in southwest Las Vegas that authorities said was caused by an impaired driver who ran a red light.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported Wednesday that 64-year-old Patrick Bass died after more than a week in the hospital. He was the driver of an SUV that was struck by a sedan driven by a 43-year-old Las Vegas woman who ran a red light just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 21.