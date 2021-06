Aaron Martinez/AP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police made a second arrest Monday in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights, according to statements from Austin police and the Killeen Independent School District. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.