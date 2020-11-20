2nd Virginia man convicted in fatal shooting of 9-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A jury is recommending 33 years in prison for a Virginia man convicted of murder and other charges for the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl and the wounding of another boy during a cookout in a Richmond park last year.

A Richmond City Circuit Court jury reached the verdict against Jermaine Davis, 23, Thursday evening following a two day trial, news outlets reported. The victim, Markiya Dickson, was killed in May 2019 when bullets ripped through the Memorial Day weekend cookout at Carter Jones Park. An 11-year-old boy and a third person were also wounded.

Prosecutors said Davis, his younger brother Quinshawn Betts, and a third co-defendent, Jesus Turner, fired in the direction of the children as a fourth shooter fired at them.

The wounded child testified at the trial, saying he was playing tag when he heard what he thought was fireworks. Before the verdict was reached, Davis told the jury that he felt sorry for Markiya and “her family for what they had to go through," but said he never fired a gun that day.

Davis' convictions include second degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding. He is expected to be sentenced in February, but defense attorney Leonard McCall said they are planning an appeal.

Betts, 19, was convicted of murder and other charges earlier this year, and sentenced to 68 years in prison, with all but 22 years suspended. Turner is set to face trial in January.