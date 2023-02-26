26 arrests in gang sweep after massacre at California home

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California announced more than two dozen arrests during a gang crackdown following last month's fatal shootings of six people, including a teenage mother and her baby, that investigators believe stemmed from a gang rivalry.

A four-day sweep by multiple law-enforcement agencies led to the arrests of 26 people on various charges, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. A total of 97 homes and 23 prison cells were searched, officials said.