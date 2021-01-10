24-hour NYC vaccine sites open as eligibility is expanding

NEW YORK (AP) — Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites opened in New York City on Sunday as New York prepared to widen vaccine eligibility to people over 75 and frontline workers including teachers and police officers.
The vaccination sites that opened in Brooklyn and the Bronx will operate by appointment 24 hours a day starting Monday. Mayor Bill de Blasio, who toured the vaccine hub at Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx, has vowed to set up a total of 250 city-run vaccination sites by the end of January with the goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses this month.