20th annual Pumpkin Palooza

WARREN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man won the 20th Pumpkin Palooza weigh-in with a 2,074-pound (940.75-kilogram) pumpkin.

Russ Klowan, of Cumberland, won this year's competition at Frerichs Farms in Warren on Sunday.

Dave Frerichs, who runs the annual event, says the secret to growing a record-breaking pumpkin is fish guts, tons of compost and manure and good seed.

Ron Wallace, who competes every year, says it takes more than time to grow giant pumpkins, it takes practice.

After every competition there is a pumpkin smash giving visitors an opportunity to get their hands on seeds. Frerichs says seeds are almost just as valuable as the pumpkins.