2020's election keeps coming up in 2021's high court race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In the Republican primary in Pennsylvania's top-of-the-ticket election contest this year, one particular subject keeps coming up on the campaign trail: last year's presidential election.
The campaign for an open state Supreme Court seat follows Donald Trump’s relentless and baseless claims that November's election was stolen from him and a parade of complaints — and distortions — by Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania about the actions of state elections officials and judges.