2020 census data show continued growth, greater racial diversity in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The town has seen steady growth in its population over the past two decades, and numbers from the most recent census reveal that the diversity of its citizenry has increased, as well, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
From 2010 to 2020, Ridgefield saw a 1.6 percent boost in its total population. There was also a substantive change in the makeup of the population. In 2010, non-whites accounted for roughly 9 percent of Ridgefield’s citizenry. In 2020, they accounted for more than 16 percent.