2 women running for governor, history in post-Cuomo New York MICHELLE L. PRICE and MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press Oct. 30, 2021 Updated: Oct. 30, 2021 10:23 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - The new Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, smiles during an inauguration ceremony in New York, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. James formally announced Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, that she is running for governor, a widely anticipated move from the woman who oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - New York governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a ceremony to sign a package of bills to combat the opioid crisis, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. Just months after getting its first female governor, New York now has two prominent women running to lead the state long term in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in August amid allegations he sexually harassed women. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just a boys’ club anymore.
Months after getting its first female governor, New York now has two prominent women running to lead the state in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in August amid allegations he sexually harassed women.
Written By
MICHELLE L. PRICE and MICHAEL R. SISAK