TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma police announced Thursday that two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the death of a girl who was shot while inside a vehicle.

The first teen suspect, who was not identified, is expected to be booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said. The suspect was taken into custody without incident shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, KOMO-TV reports.