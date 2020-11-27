2 shot in New Bedford, suspect in custody

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police in New Bedford are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left two people injured.

The victims of the shooting reported at about 10:30 a.m. were taken to St. Luke's Hospital, Lt. Scott Carola said.

While attempting to take a male suspect into custody, the suspect fired on police, according to a tweet from New Bedford police. No officers were harmed and the suspect was captured.

He was identified as John Zell, 18, of Marion. Police did not announce what charges he faces and it could not be determined if he had an attorney.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Reynolds and Adams streets. A firearm was found on the ground, police confirm.

The victims' names were not released.