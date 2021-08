WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A husband and wife from North Carolina have pleaded guilty to transporting people living in the country illegally onto a U.S. Marine base by boat, a federal prosecutor said.

Timothy Scott Belcher, 56, and Georgina Belcher, 63, of Jacksonville brought three foreign nationals living illegally in the U.S. onto Camp Lejeune by bypassing the base gate and taking them from Jacksonville to a boat dock on base, according to court documents.