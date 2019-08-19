2 people dead after reports of gunfire in Denver-area home

DENVER (AP) — Police say two people were found dead after a report of gunfire in a suburban Denver home.

The Denver Post reports Commerce City police were called to the home west of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge on Sunday night and found the bodies inside. Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the deaths but say they are not seeking any suspects and there is no threat to the community.

The names and genders of the two people who died have not been released.

