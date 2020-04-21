2 more Cook County detainees die after positive virus tests

FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of protesters drive around Cook County Jail and the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, honking their horns and chanting to demand the "mass release" of detainees at the jail. A federal judge has ordered Cook County Jail on Thursday, April, 9, 2020, to take steps to protect inmates from coronavirus.

CHICAGO (AP) — Two more detainees at the Cook County Jail who tested positive for the coronavirus have died and the sheriff’s department is awaiting test results to determine if the virus played a role in the death of a second correctional officer.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said 42-year-old detainee Rene Olivo was pronounced dead Sunday night and 53-year-old detainee Juan Salgado Mendoza was pronounced dead Monday. Their deaths bring the total number of jail detainees who died after testing positive to six.

The sheriff's office, which operates the jail, said in a separate statement that the body of Antoine Stewart, a correctional officer, was found Sunday in his home in the Chicago suburb of Crestwood.

“Crestwood Police are conducting a death investigation, but there were no indications of foul play,” the office said. “We are awaiting the autopsy to determine whether COVID-19 played a role in his death.”

Overall in the state, 31,508 people have tested positive as of Monday afternoon, a one-day increase of 1,151 cases, according to Illinois’ public health director. The death toll increased by 59 to 1,349.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

On Monday, the sheriff's department announced that 47-year-old Sheila Rivera died Sunday as a result of complications due to the virus. Rivera, one of more than 190 correctional officers to test positive for the virus, was the first member of to sheriff's department to die of virus complications.

Rivera had most recently worked in the jail's Residential Treatment Unit and the sheriff's office said it considered her death in the line of duty.