2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 1:49 a.m.
Katelyn Smith stands with her one year old son Ricky Trahan, III, as she prepares to change his clothes, as their family lives in a camper and tents where their home was destroyed, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
CORRECTS SPELLING TO CRISTIN, INSTEAD OF CRISTEN - Cristin Trahan cries inside a tent where she now lives with her husband, where their home once stood, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Roofers work on the heavily damaged and gutted home of Christi and Brandy Monticello, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Hannah Bourque holds one of her two-week old twins outside the camper she is living in with her grandfather, while her mother lives in a tent in the backyard, outside their heavily damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Conner Bourque reacts as he opens Christmas presents brought by church volunteers, where he lives with his family in a camper outside their heavily damaged home, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
A Santa hat sits on a pole on a lot where Dewana Young's mother's home once stood before Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
A framed photo of Dewana Young and her husband Pete is seen, as they are dressed in Halloween costumes, as hurricanes Laura and Delta, in the aftermath of the two storms, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Christi, center, and Brandy Monticello, walk through their heavily damaged and gutted home, with their son Brennan Ash, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
CORRECTS SPELLING TO CRISTIN, INSTEAD OF CRISTEN - Cristin Trahan talks about her worries for a happy Christmas with little means, while conversing with Tiffany Theriot, a volunteer who started the charity Cajun Cafeteria, and who has been assisting Trahan's family, who live in a tent where their home once stood in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Jack Corbella walks past his neighbor's destroyed home as he assists his other neighbor who just bought the property, after the original owner decided not to rebuild, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Provisions are piled on the floor of Dewana Young's heavily damaged home, in the aftermath of both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
A warped ceiling fan hangs near a hole in the roof of Dewana Young's heavily damaged home, in the aftermath of both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Two-week old twins Lilly and Zoey lay in a bassinet as Hannah Bourque hugs church volunteers who brought Christmas presents to her son Conner, seated, outside the camper she is living in with her grandfather, while her mother lives in a tent in the backyard of their heavily damaged home, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Sherry Bourque enters the back yard of her fathers heavily damaged home, where she is living in a tent, in the aftermath of both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
A heavily damaged home and car sit unrepaired in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Ricky Trahan sorts debris from his destroyed home, where he now lives in a tent with his wife, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Khalif Kinnie throws debris on a pile from a heavily damaged home he was hired to gut, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Sherry Bourque walks to the tent she is living in, in the back yard of her fathers heavily damaged home, in the aftermath of both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Roofers work on the heavily damaged and gutted home of Christi and Brandy Monticello, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Wilford Trahan talks on his phone while workers repair siding on his damaged home, in the aftermath of both Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Ricky Trahan runs an extension cord to set up a light, where he now lives in a tent with his wife, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Janice Morgan, a church volunteer, hugs Conner Bourque as she arrives with Brenda Lee to bring him Christmas presents, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Center is James Baker, who is living in a camper while his daughter lives in a tent outside of his heavily damaged home.
Ricky Trahan moves debris from his destroyed home, where he now lives in a tent with his wife, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
CORRECTS SPELLING TO CRISTIN, INSTEAD OF CRISTEN - Cristin Trahan looks at a new shower head and water heater, where she will take a hot shower for the first time since Hurricanes Laura and Delta, in a makeshift shower stall, where she now lives in a tent with her husband where their destroyed home once stood, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — As southwest Louisiana recovers from the back-to-back hurricanes that hammered the region this year, signs of progress compete with lingering evidence of mass destruction. The fallen trees that carpeted neighborhoods have mostly been chopped up and hauled away, but the roofs they devoured are still covered in blue tarps. Piles of debris still line the roads.
Brandy Monticello is thankful for the progress. She and her wife no longer have to go to the Civic Center just to get basics like drinking water or ice. But during her daily 45-minute commute from the trailer the family is living in to the hospital where she works as a respiratory therapist, she sees how much still needs to be done. Every day, another house demolished. So many tarps on those still standing.
