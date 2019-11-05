$2 million home sold in Ridgefield last week

Six houses, one townhouse, and one commercial property worth a total of $5,351,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31. Property transfers include:

328 Old Branchville Road: Winston and Susan Theriot to Ned and Elizabeth Colclough of Norwalk, Oct. 23, $400,000.

679 Ridgebury Road: Robert and Laurel Forsberg of Danbury to Emily Fernandez and Ari Bauer, Oct. 23, $842,000.

638 Danbury Road, Unit 41 (The Regency): Robert and Patricia Kralik to George and Karen Gomba, Oct. 24, $642,000.

4 Pump Lane: 4 Pump Lane LLC of Scottsdale, Ariz. to Igor Turok and Zinaida Boutaeva of Westport, Oct. 24, $2,450,000.

26 Brookside Road: Estate of Irene Ross to Jason Leake and Jillian Glatz of Poughquag, N.Y., Oct. 28, $375,000.

61 Lakeview Drive: Christopher Pike of South Marion, N.C., to Nicholas Hrvatin. Oct. 29, $212,000.

41 Maplewood Road: Estate of George Wright of Brookfield to Michael Wright, Oct. 30, $250,000.

90 Grove Street, Unit 110 (Executive Pavil): Cheryl Croce and Karen Donnelly of Mamaroneck, N.Y., to Ithilien LLC, Oct. 31, $180,000.