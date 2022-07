WAGON MOUND, N.M. (AP) — Two men are facing charges after a car crash in the small northern New Mexico town of Wagon Mound left a woman and two small children dead.

New Mexico State Police said 22-year-old Jesse Joel Blanco allegedly was speeding on State Road 120 around 10:45 p.m. Friday when the vehicle he was driving struck a car that was backing out of a driveway.