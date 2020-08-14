https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/2-killed-in-parked-car-in-Rochester-15483621.php
2 killed in parked car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Two men were shot to death inside a car parked next to a Rochester gas station, according to police.
The two unidentified men in their late teens or early 20s were shot around 11:45 p.m. Thursday inside a vehicle at the station's parking lot. One of the shooting victims died at the scene and the second victim died at a hospital, city police told the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester.
Officers did not identify the victims pending notification of relatives and were investigating the shooting.
View Comments