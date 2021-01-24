2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs CARLA K. JOHNSON and NICKY FORSTER, Associated Press Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 10:19 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. U.S. hospital intensive care units in many parts of the country are straining under record numbers of COVID-19 patients. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Straining under record numbers of COVID-19 patients, hundreds of the nation's intensive care units are running out of space and supplies and competing to hire temporary traveling nurses at soaring rates. Many of the facilities are clustered in the South and West.
An Associated Press analysis of federal hospital data shows that since November, the share of U.S. hospitals nearing the breaking point has doubled. More than 40% of Americans now live in areas running out of ICU space, with only 15% of beds still available.
