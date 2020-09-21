2 hospitalized after WW2-era plane crashes near Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Two people were hospitalized after a World War II-era plane crashed in a field in central California over the weekend, officials said.

The multi-engine North American B-25 crashed Saturday evening a few miles southeast of the Stockton Metropolitan Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

Three people were on board. One person walked away and two others were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The plane appeared to have hit an irrigation ditch as during an attempted landing in a field, the newspaper said.

The plane was left with extensive damage, officials said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.