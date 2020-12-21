2 guilty of manslaughter in deaths of 39 migrants in England Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 10:39 a.m.
1 of2 FILE - This file court artist sketch dated Oct. 6, 2020 by Elizabeth Cook shows Gheorghe Nica, left, and Eamonn Harrison, right, at the Old Bailey in London. Two members of an international people-smuggling gang were convicted of manslaughter on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, over the deaths of 39 people who were found in the back of a container truck in southeast England. A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court found Romanian mechanic Gheorghe Nica, 43, and Northern Irish truck driver Eamonn Harrison, 24, guilty of the deaths of the Vietnamese victims, who were found dead in the English town of Grays. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP, File) Elizabeth Cook/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 FILE - This file court artist sketch dated Oct. 6, 2020 by Elizabeth Cook shows Christopher Kennedy, left, and Valentin Calota, right, at the Old Bailey in London. Two members of an international people-smuggling gang Romanian mechanic Gheorghe Nica, 43, and Northern Irish truck driver Eamonn Harrison, 24, were convicted of manslaughter on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, over the deaths of 39 people who were found in the back of a container truck in southeast England. Two other suspects, Christopher Kennedy and Valentin Calota, were also convicted of people smuggling on Monday at the end of a 10-week trial. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP, File) Elizabeth Cook/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Two members of an international people-smuggling gang were convicted of manslaughter on Monday over the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam whose bodies were found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England.
A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court found Romanian mechanic Gheorghe Nica, 43, and Northern Irish truck driver Eamonn Harrison, 24, guilty of the deaths of the Vietnamese nationals, who were discovered dead in the English town of Grays.