2 firefighters of Florida, Virginia missing on fishing trip

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two firefighters from Florida and Virginia have gone missing on a fishing trip off Port Canaveral, prompting 50 fellow firefighters to help with a wide search.

The Coast Guard and other agencies are looking for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker who were boating toward a fishing spot known as 8A reef. McCluney works for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Justin Walker is a master technician for the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. The Jacksonville fire department said 50 of its firefighters are assisting on 11 boats.

The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters set up a donation website Sunday for people to help with a search that has extended from Port Canaveral to north of Jacksonville and 80 miles off shore.

The boaters were supposed to return Friday.