2 children in Tennessee have died from flu

Two children in Tennessee have died from the flu, health officials announced.

One death was in Middle Tennessee and the other in East Tennessee, news outlets reported, citing the Tennessee Department of Health.

Health officials didn't include any additional information about the children who died, but said the illness kills several juveniles in the state each year.

Flu activity is widespread in Tennessee. The number of cases typically peak in January or February.

Officials say flu shots are still available and urged people to get vaccinated.