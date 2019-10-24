2 cases of meningococcal disease detected in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Two young children in Boston have been diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

The Boston Public Health Commission and Mayor Marty Walsh announced the two cases on Wednesday.

Officials say both cases have been associated with daycare centers specializing in serving children experiencing homelessness. It is not known if the two cases are connected.

The disease is highly infectious and can lead to meningitis, an infection of the brain and spinal cord. According to the commission, the disease is spread through saliva and requires close contact.

Any people known to have been in close contact with the children have received antibiotics.

The last day either child was at one of the centers was Friday.