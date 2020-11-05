2 Washington state troopers injured in crash scene response

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Two troopers in Washington state have been injured after one trooper crashed into another's patrol car as they were responding to a single-vehicle accident on a rain-soaked highway, authorities said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke said a trooper arrived on scene Thursday just before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 where a driver had fallen asleep and struck a barrier, KOMO-TV reported.

A second trooper lost control of his patrol car as he was approaching the scene and smashed into the first trooper's patrol vehicle, which then collided with the civilian's car, Burke said.

Both troopers were taken to St. Clare Hospital and treated for minor injuries, Burke said. The original driver was not injured in either crash, authorities said.

Burke said the second crash was likely caused by trooper inexperience and slick roads.