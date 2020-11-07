2 Republicans, 1 Democrat elected Arizona utility regulators

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Republicans and one Democrat have won their races in the little-watched battle for control of Arizona’s utility regulatory commission.

Current Arizona Corporation Commission member Lea Marquez Peterson and retired finance industry professional Jim O'Connor are the Republicans. The Democrat is current Tolleson mayor and former state senator Anna Tovar.

Democrats fell short of gaining control of the commission. It is currently controlled 4-1 by Republicans and has had a GOP majority for many years. Democrats had hoped to help turn the state toward more renewable energy and boost scrutiny of rate increases sought by regulated electric utilities. Instead, GOP members will have a 3-2 majority starting in January,

It was the first commission election since Arizona Public Service installed a new chief executive who pledged not to spend money to influence the race. The pledge followed several elections in which the state’s largest utility spent lavishly to elect its favored regulators.

The commission has faced a host of scandals tied to APS, including the death of a woman whose power was shutoff in triple-digit heat because she was $51 behind on her bill.

APS is requesting a $184 million increase in utility rates, a decision that could be made by the newly constituted commission.