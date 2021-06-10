Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 10:55 a.m.
1 of6 Palestinian women mourn during the funeral of a Palestinian security officer, Tayseer Issa, in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Palestinian security officers carry the body of a their colleague, Tayseer Issa, in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Palestinian mourners carry body of Palestinians security officer, Tayseer Issa, in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Palestinian security officers carry the body of a their colleague, Tayseer Issa, in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight, Palestinian officials said Thursday.
Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security operations in the territory against Hamas and other militant groups seen as a threat to both of them. The coordination has contributed to mounting anger at the PA among Palestinians.