2 Oregon brothers arrested in Capitol insurrection

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two brothers have been arrested in Oregon on federal charges of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., the FBI said on Wednesday.

Matthew Klein, 24, was arrested Tuesday in Sherwood and his brother, 21-year-old Jonathanpeter Klein, was arrested the same day near Heppner, the agency said. Both face charges in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia for their role in the Capitol breach. Those charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.